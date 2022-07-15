Report – La Liga club contacts Arsenal about signing flop

Nicolas Pepe could be on his way out of Arsenal after an underwhelming spell at the Emirates.

He was one of the main signings Arsenal made after Arsene Wenger left the club in 2018.

We expected him to thrive, having arrived at the Emirates for the start of the 2019/2020 campaign following a stunning term at Lille.

To his credit, Pepe has shown his abilities in some matches, but the Ivorian has been a poor acquisition for much of his spell at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has given up on the winger ever becoming good enough for his team, and we do not expect him to play a key role for the club this season.

Dario de Sevilla reports that Sevilla wants to add him to their squad, and they have contacted Arsenal over a transfer.

The report says the Spanish club is willing to offer the Gunners 15m euros for his signature, lower than Arsenal’s 25m euros asking price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we get a chance to offload Pepe in this transfer window, we must take it because the Ivorian is holding us back.

The winger has been nothing but a poor buy, and we must cut our losses and allow him to leave sooner than later.