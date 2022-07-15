Report – La Liga club contacts Arsenal about signing flop

Nicolas Pepe could be on his way out of Arsenal after an underwhelming spell at the Emirates.
He was one of the main signings Arsenal made after Arsene Wenger left the club in 2018.
We expected him to thrive, having arrived at the Emirates for the start of the 2019/2020 campaign following a stunning term at Lille.
To his credit, Pepe has shown his abilities in some matches, but the Ivorian has been a poor acquisition for much of his spell at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta has given up on the winger ever becoming good enough for his team, and we do not expect him to play a key role for the club this season.
Dario de Sevilla reports that Sevilla wants to add him to their squad, and they have contacted Arsenal over a transfer.
The report says the Spanish club is willing to offer the Gunners 15m euros for his signature, lower than Arsenal’s 25m euros asking price.
Just Arsenal Opinion
If we get a chance to offload Pepe in this transfer window, we must take it because the Ivorian is holding us back.
The winger has been nothing but a poor buy, and we must cut our losses and allow him to leave sooner than later.
How is Pepe holding us back, he ain’t the coach…IJS
Agree NY, how on earth can a player that was scoring regularly and just been dumped be accused of holding us back. Surely the manager ( and he proved it this season) is holding us back far more than a player he just has never played. Pepe was scoring freely and was benched to see us struggle to create chances and score under this manager. We are in the bottom of the league at scoring goals last season. Wether he should or could be sold be sold has nothing at all with Pepe holding us back. He will go to another club and start producing again, be quite sure about that. We will see who or what is/was holding who or what back.
Never a bad player,was badly managed.
Now that is probably correct. He isnt a bad player at all, just ignored.
Yep, let’s all blame Arteta…..🥱
So, who would you blame for the players loss of value and not being played?🤔
That’s easy, Pepé!
Next question 🥱
Really!!!!!!!! But he was our highest scoring wide player and was the highest scoring wide player for years and then benched. You make no sense.
And you do? 😂
Well Yes!!!!
Answer my point that he was our highest wide scorer by a wide margin when Arteta came and then was benched? At least i do actually make a point, which many avoid, just snipe!!!!!
I could explain it to you but I can’t understand it for you.
No that explains it all!!!!!! And speaks volumes.
Remember in Arteta’s first full season(2020/21) as coach, Arsenal was as low as 15th(while experimenting with Willian) before Pepe was given more opportunities towards the end and he finished with 10 goals just like Aubameyang. Lacazette scored 13 goals and Saka 5 goals. Pepe also scored 5 goals In the Fa Cup too. In 2021/22 season, it was mysterious how Pepe was treated by Arteta. Like several others, Pepe was poorly managed. And let’s not forget that Pepe did not force the price tag of 72m pounds upon Arsenal. He should not be blamed for Arsenal failure last season and he is not holding back the team. Players holding back Arsenal are Holding, Cedric, Mari, Torriera, Maitland-Niles and Runarsson, as they are not good enough, hence MUST BE SOLD NOW.
EXACTLY!!!!!!! But the blund wont see that and the faithful will blot it out.
Blund and blind🙃
100% agree with you on this
Flops, deadwood, outcast – just some of the derogatory terms we use constantly to undermine and berate the reputation of our own players. It’s no surprise other clubs are refusing to pay fair market values when we put them up for sale. Bellerin, Torriera and Pepe – just three examples staring us in the face.
Very true!!!!!!
Exactly @Rfrancis.
We always use derogatory words to describe our players. I bet you, if G.Jesus and Zinchenko were to be Arsenal players, maybe by now a cross section of the fans would’ve called them flops.
Just look at how Pep managed them and their market value is still high. Look at the way other experienced managers handle their players. Keeping their market value high. In our case, it’s very poor.
Look at Bellerin, Torreira, Guendouzi, Auba, their market value crashed. We almost did same with Salliba.
Mikel should sit up and learn how to manage players in a better manner. It’s costing the club some good money.
Not for 15 million. Pepe can play in cup games, early Europa stages, and sub in games.
The extra exposure can drive his price up, besides not like we have a lot of choices in attack. His goal tally was decent when he got game time 2 years ago.
Arteta and Edu have to make some changes to get more value from players on our books. Can’t keep giving players away or accepting low ball offers.
Agree on that.