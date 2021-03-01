Report – Lacazette transfer-listed and Arsenal has set their asking price

Alexandre Lacazette will enter the last year of his current Arsenal deal in the summer and it seems that the Gunners aren’t prepared to give him a new one.

The Frenchman has been at the club since 2017 and he has played over 150 games for the Gunners.

He is one of the older members of the current team as he clocks 30 in May and faces a summer of uncertainty.

Todofichajes reports that Arsenal is prepared to listen to offers for him as they plan to move on without his services.

Lacazette has always attracted the attention of top European teams and that should see him get inundated with offers when this season ends.

Even if they don’t want to keep him, Arsenal knows that he is a top player and the Gunners are determined to make good money from his sale.

The report says they have set an asking price of 35m euros for his signature.

This fee may be too much in the current transfer market because he has just a year left and the coronavirus pandemic has affected how much most European teams make at the moment.

If the Gunners are serious about letting him leave, then they will have to reduce their asking price or risk keeping him until the end of next season when he would walk away for nothing.