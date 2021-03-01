Report – Lacazette transfer-listed and Arsenal has set their asking price

Alexandre Lacazette will enter the last year of his current Arsenal deal in the summer and it seems that the Gunners aren’t prepared to give him a new one.
The Frenchman has been at the club since 2017 and he has played over 150 games for the Gunners.
He is one of the older members of the current team as he clocks 30 in May and faces a summer of uncertainty.
Todofichajes reports that Arsenal is prepared to listen to offers for him as they plan to move on without his services.
Lacazette has always attracted the attention of top European teams and that should see him get inundated with offers when this season ends.
Even if they don’t want to keep him, Arsenal knows that he is a top player and the Gunners are determined to make good money from his sale.
The report says they have set an asking price of 35m euros for his signature.
This fee may be too much in the current transfer market because he has just a year left and the coronavirus pandemic has affected how much most European teams make at the moment.
If the Gunners are serious about letting him leave, then they will have to reduce their asking price or risk keeping him until the end of next season when he would walk away for nothing.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
If indeed Lacazette is traded that would be a great opportunity for ARSENAL team as whole.
He is aggressive and may have the knack of being a well placed striker to score goals. But that is just that.
As a player maker and assist not sure at all. Besides is presence and need for respect for him at a old hand, is block chances of growth for the young ones
Very misleading (clickbait) headline as usual because it’s clear that whilst Arsenal might listen to offers, he hasn’t been transfer listed.
Agree Dec – I think this one’s a bit iffy. If true though I have mixed feelings. Yes he can be inconsistent and doesnt always fit with the playing style we want, but when he is up for it his attitude is amazing. So I understand the reasoning, but would miss him being around a lot.
I like Laca but I agree with selling him, we need to start recovering some cash from transfers instead of our usual business of running contracts down.
I think somewhere around 25mil-30mil Euros would be decent business for all parties.
I do think about what if someone only offers 20mil max, should we accept or do we let him leave for free in a year?