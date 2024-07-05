Report – Lazio enquires about signing Arsenal flop

Lazio is interested in signing Nuno Tavares from Arsenal as he enters the final year of his contract with the Gunners.

The left-back has spent the last two seasons on loan at Olympique Marseille and Nottingham Forest. However, he struggled for playing time at Forest and has returned to Arsenal, where he is no longer part of their plans.

Lazio is in need of a new left-back and has identified Tavares as a potential option. They are looking to add depth to their squad in that position and have included Tavares on their list of targets.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Lazio is interested in a loan move for the Portuguese defender. However, Arsenal is hesitant to agree to a loan deal as Tavares is in the final year of his contract.

The situation suggests that negotiations between the clubs may need to address this contractual issue to facilitate any potential transfer of Tavares to Lazio.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has been struggling since he joined us, and now is a good time for us to move him on, even if it means doing that at a loss.

