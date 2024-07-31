Report – Ligue 1 club makes an offer for Arsenal fringe player

Eddie Nketiah could leave Arsenal this summer as Olympique Marseille gets serious about signing him.

The Ligue 1 side has lost former Gunner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and is looking for a new striker to replace the Gabon star.

Roberto de Zerbi has been keen to work with Nketiah since he managed Brighton in the Premier League and has asked his current employers to make a move for him.

Nketiah is struggling for game time at Arsenal, where he is behind Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

The striker could be open to the move and has already agreed to personal terms with OM.

It is now time for a club-to-club agreement, and a report in The Sun claims OM has sent in a bid worth £16.8 million.

That is just over half the £30 million Arsenal values the striker at, but both parties continue to talk in hopes of reaching an agreement as soon as possible.

Arsenal wants to sign a new striker in this transfer window, and selling Nketiah will create space in their squad and wage bill to accommodate one.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Selling Nketiah is one of the most important things we will do this summer, and we might not get another interested club if we don’t sell to OM.

