Report – Ligue 1 club targeting a move for Arsenal striker

Folarin Balogun is very likely to leave Arsenal again on loan in this campaign.

The striker spent the second half of last season temporarily at Middleborough.

He got plenty of playing time which his development needs at the moment. He has returned to the Emirates, but Arsenal has signed Gabriel Jesus to increase competition for a place on the team.

This means he will struggle to play again in this campaign and should look to leave.

He might go outside England this time with a new report linking him with a move to the French Ligue 1.

A report on The Sun says Reims are targeting a loan move for him as a replacement for Hugo Ekitike, whom they have just sold to PSG.

Ekitike is also a very young striker and they believe Balogun will be a perfect replacement for him in this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Folarin will struggle to play if he remains at the Emirates, so a move away again is the solution that will make everyone happy.

The striker has the quality to prove his worth for the Gunners in the future, but he needs to develop further, and he will only achieve that by playing regularly.

