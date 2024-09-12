Report links Arsenal with exciting Gabriel Jesus swap deal

Arsenal has been linked with a potential swap deal for Marcus Thuram, as the Inter Milan star makes an outstanding start to this season.

Thuram has been one of the most in-form strikers in Europe so far, and several clubs are monitoring his performances for Inter Milan.

Arsenal is among them, having failed to sign a striker in the last transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side is currently relying on Kai Havertz to lead the line, but the German has not been as prolific as they would like, prompting the possibility of adding a new forward in the next transfer window.

According to Inter Live, Arsenal is interested in Thuram, and the report suggests the Gunners could offer Gabriel Jesus to Inter in a swap deal for the Frenchman.

Jesus has struggled to meet expectations at Arsenal, with injuries and inconsistent form pushing him behind Havertz in the pecking order.

Although Arteta still values the Brazilian and intends to give him more opportunities to remain part of the squad, the report claims Arsenal would be willing to include Jesus in their bid for Thuram, son of football legend Lilian Thuram.

Jesus could also be open to joining Inter, which is currently regarded as one of the top clubs in Italy, as it offers a strong chance of winning trophies.

Jesus remains a fine attacker, but his injury problems should make us seriously consider replacing him.

