Report links Arsenal’s terrible performance to target’s decision to move elsewhere

HITC have hinted that Tammy Abraham took a decision to a move to Roma after watching Arsenal lose to Brentford in embarrassing fashion yesterday.
The striker has been strongly linked with a move across London this summer, but with the likes of Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all vying for the central striker role at present, an exit would likely need to come first.
The Frenchman has been tipped as the guy to move on with less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, and at present, no visible intention to extend that deal.
Gianluca Di Marzio claims that we are looking likely to miss out on the Chelsea striker’s signature however, as he moves ever-closer to Jose Mourinho’s Roma side, and ‘almost definitely’ closing the door to the Gunners.
HITC seems to link our loss to Brentford to the striker’s decision however, with a mere matter of hours between the result and the latest update from the Italian journalist.
Missing out on Tammy will come as a painful blow with Lacazette’s contract running down, and with Folarin Balogun failing to impress on his Premier League debut against the Bees yesterday, and as if we wasn’t already down, both Laca and Auba remain doubts for next week’s match also.
choosing between working with mourinho or a fraudster isnt a very hard decision.
Lol, well, 50-50 I would say …
I don’t blame him
This is not a blow. We need way better than Tammy Abraham. Another Chelsea reject. No thank you.
Even though we currently are a mid table squad with a mid table manager( being generous), if we do sign anyone else it must be someone to excite and bring our squad quality closer to those in the top 4. I.e players like Maddison in no.10, Martinez up top, aourar in no.8, a new RB (trippier if possible) can’t see any of these moves happening so mid table will be best for this season I fear.
Why are laca, xhaka, Willian, elneny, holding, bellerin, soares for example still at club?Would any of these make it into any top 6 side. Not for me. I appreciate it’s a tough time to sell players but Roma wanted xhaka for 15 mill for example- that is more than enough if we as a club are serious about rebuilding and changing our lazy club culture. We are for now being left far behind the top 6.
Only hope i have now is that Arteta gets sacked before year end and a decent manager can get a tune out of the squad to then push for top 6 in second half of season and start the rebuild next summer.
Hard to understand my own thought process when this years summer is yet to pass
Well, when a “lesser” player like Abraham rejects you in favor of much less wages and moving to Italy, it tells you something huh?
And who would want to work with arteta ? Huge mess. Hesitations all the time. Now we hear that he want to sell auba. What the hell? Why waiting 1st game of the season to start understanding things? He plays balogun but why not having give him at least some minutes last year in PL instead of these olders guys (willian, auba…). Thats very very concerning….
Joke. Auba and laca might be starting to revolt so arteta may want them gone. Apparently tuchel mentioned when coaching auba before at Dortmund that he needs to be handled a certain way I.e don’t bench him for turning up late in a crunch derby match. This is the difference. Arteta is just too inexperienced. He is learning his trade at arsenal-not good enough and yes very concerning
mavropanos stuttgart 5-1 win monster player
Lol. Sold for what? 7m with add ons ? The guy will be better there than working (being benched) by our rookie manager
We should have signed Patson. But but Laca should have been gone first. 50M wasted on rubbish striker by an utter rubbish Wenger. 35M for Xhaka, 72M for Pepe.Over 100M and we cannot even score 1 goal. Our rivals Villa replied back with 2. Sack Mikel if you wish to but his replacement will get sacked by Jan too with the utter rubbish we accumulated over the years. As I said earlier, Xhaka will see the back of Mikel too it seems like.
Still Wenger’s fault?
You must be deluded
Why are we so dramatic, ‘this comes as a major blow as Folarin Balogun fails to impress on his first premier league debut.’
Oh no he didn’t have a great game on his first game we better sell him and sign Tammy Abraham, and then when he does well at his next club we can slate the management for selling him.
You have to be patient with young players and give them a chance to actually get into the groove of starting big premier league games. Too many young players are dropped after one bad game to only be used sparingly and never really show true potential. And then when they are sold to a club that actually use them regularly play well and shine.
Yes it didn’t really work yesterday but arteta needs to give the young lads time to adapt to the big stage and start really playing together.
Yes we have to be patient but we can question the management. Why was he not given minutes last year. Zero minutes in PL. Why ? To give them to willian and strikers that mikel dont want now. Now that season started. So stupid.