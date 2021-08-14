Report links Arsenal’s terrible performance to target’s decision to move elsewhere

HITC have hinted that Tammy Abraham took a decision to a move to Roma after watching Arsenal lose to Brentford in embarrassing fashion yesterday.

The striker has been strongly linked with a move across London this summer, but with the likes of Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all vying for the central striker role at present, an exit would likely need to come first.

The Frenchman has been tipped as the guy to move on with less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, and at present, no visible intention to extend that deal.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that we are looking likely to miss out on the Chelsea striker’s signature however, as he moves ever-closer to Jose Mourinho’s Roma side, and ‘almost definitely’ closing the door to the Gunners.

HITC seems to link our loss to Brentford to the striker’s decision however, with a mere matter of hours between the result and the latest update from the Italian journalist.

Missing out on Tammy will come as a painful blow with Lacazette’s contract running down, and with Folarin Balogun failing to impress on his Premier League debut against the Bees yesterday, and as if we wasn’t already down, both Laca and Auba remain doubts for next week’s match also.

Patrick