Report lists the positions Arsenal will strengthen this summer

Arsenal will bolster their squad with a few players in this transfer window as they seek to get back inside the top four next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side needs some fresh faces after a poor season that saw them miss out on a European spot.

The Spaniard is now set to lead a summer overhaul that could see several players move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Brighton’s Ben White and Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga, but The Athletic is reporting that they are not the only players who will potentially move to the Emirates this summer.

The report says the Gunners know they need some overhauling for their squad to become competitive again and they are looking out for players who will deliver results.

It adds that they are eager to sign a left-back, right-back, a number 10 and a goalkeeper before next season is in full swing.

Aaron Ramsdale, James Maddison, Tyler Adams, Miguel Gutierrez and Ruben Neves have all been linked with the Gunners.

They also expect to sell some players among them are Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

If Mikel Arteta gets it right in this transfer window, he could lead a strong squad into the next season.