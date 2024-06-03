Report – London club wants to snap up Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe may have played his last game for Arsenal, with Fulham showing strong interest in the English midfielder.
This season, Smith Rowe has struggled to secure a regular spot in the Arsenal lineup, falling behind several other midfielders in the pecking order at the Emirates.
Fulham is the latest club to express interest in Smith Rowe, and according to Goal.com, he has become a priority target for the London club, which is keen to secure a deal for him.
Arsenal is reportedly open to letting Smith Rowe go as they plan to sign another midfielder this summer. The Gunners already have a well-functioning midfield pairing without Smith Rowe in the lineup.
Smith Rowe now faces a decision: whether to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place or move to a club where he will have more opportunities for regular game time.
Fulham presents a promising option, as he could play a key role in their ambitions to qualify for European competitions in the near future.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Smith Rowe’s injury history makes it difficult to trust him and build the team around him, and this summer is a great time to offload him.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News
If he goes, then hopefully we bring in a good replacement.
However, if the idea is for Vieira to step up then that is a disaster. Vieira has been absolutely pony and garbage every time he was tried in the midfield.
If both ESR AND Vieira were sold and replaced with Gray or Doue’ then that would be bold and long term thinking.
I think we need 2 midfielders anyway, definitely so if ESR is moved on.
I’d rather loan him to Fulham and try to get him through his injury problems. He’s good enough to get into this team if he can stay fit and probably doesn’t have that much transfer value right now.
I would suggest selling him for about £30 million but put a buyback clause in his transfer. Arsenal get first priority when he becomes available on the market for about £35 million.