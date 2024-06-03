Report – London club wants to snap up Emile Smith Rowe

This season, Smith Rowe has struggled to secure a regular spot in the Arsenal lineup, falling behind several other midfielders in the pecking order at the Emirates.

Fulham is the latest club to express interest in Smith Rowe, and according to Goal.com, he has become a priority target for the London club, which is keen to secure a deal for him.

Arsenal is reportedly open to letting Smith Rowe go as they plan to sign another midfielder this summer. The Gunners already have a well-functioning midfield pairing without Smith Rowe in the lineup.

Smith Rowe now faces a decision: whether to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place or move to a club where he will have more opportunities for regular game time.

Fulham presents a promising option, as he could play a key role in their ambitions to qualify for European competitions in the near future.