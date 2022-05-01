Report – Long-term Arsenal attacking target now set to be sold

Arsenal can finally land Julian Brandt in the summer if they remain interested in the German attacker.

Brandt has been on the radar of the Gunners since he moved to Borussia Dortmund, but they have failed to add him to their squad.

He has not been a regular starter for BVB in recent campaigns, and they are now prepared to cash in on him for good.

After finishing behind Bayern Munich in yet another Bundesliga campaign, they will restructure their team in the summer.

One of the players that will leave is Brandt, according to by BILD, via The Mirror.

The attacker would prefer to remain in Dortmund, but they want to offload him as a part of their squad overhaul.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brandt is still just 25, even though it seems he has been around for a very long time.

He has also not had a bad campaign with 7 goals and 8 assists from 29 league matches.

The attacking midfielder will be a good addition to our squad if we bring him to the Premier League in the summer.

However, the transfer will only happen if Mikel Arteta wants to add him to his group.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Full pre-game press conference ahead of West Ham