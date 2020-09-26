Report – Long term Arsenal target is available at a discount

Lyon has lowered their asking price for Houssem Aouar as Arsenal closes in on signing the 22-year-old, according to ESPN.

The Gunners have been interested in signing him all summer as he continues to impress for the French side.

Despite making some fine signings in this transfer window and having made a fine start to the season, Arsenal’s summer transfer business isn’t done yet.

The Gunners want a midfielder. Thomas Partey, Aouar and Jorginho have all been named as their targets.

It seems like the Gunners are more interested in Aouar at the moment and they have already tabled 35m euros for his signature.

The report claims that the fee will not be enough to take him away from Lyon, but the Gunners are not far away from meeting his valuation.

Lyon wanted 60m euros for his signature initially, but the French side has now lowered their asking price to between 40m to 45m euros.

The Gunners are expected to return with an improved offer, they might also finish the sale of Lucas Torriera before coming back for the midfielder.

Signing Aouar will represent a major summer coup for the Gunners who will have to beat competition from the likes of Juve and Barcelona for his signature.