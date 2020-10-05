Report – Lucas Torreira set to complete deadline day loan move

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth reports that Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira is expected to complete his loan switch to Atletico Madrid before the transfer window closes today.

The Uruguayan has been in Madrid for some days now after the Spaniards hijacked his loan move back to Italy with Torino.

He has fallen out of favour at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta continues to favour other midfielders in the team.

The South American has already had his medical with the Spaniards and he has been waiting for the green light from Arsenal to sign his contract with them.

The report claims that the deal is expected to go through before 23.00 and Arsenal will be due some sort of a loan fee.

The Gunners had been looking for a loan with the obligation to buy so that they can secure a future payment on him.

The report didn’t specify if they have agreed on that, because the Spaniards had initially been opposed to the idea.

Deadline day is expected to be very busy for Arsenal and Torreira might not be the only player that leaves the club.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers are also not guaranteed starters and they might leave before the window shuts.