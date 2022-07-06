Report – Lyon man not interested in a move to Arsenal

Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta has turned Arsenal down because he wants to remain in France.

The Brazilian has been rejuvenated since he moved to the Ligue 1 club after struggling at AC Milan.

His form in France has attracted the admiring glances of several clubs on the continent, and Arsenal is one of them.

The Gunners have made him a target to add to their midfield as they continue rebuilding it.

However, a report from ESPN Brasil says he has turned down their approach and that of several other clubs.

He has no interest in leaving the Ligue 1 club in this transfer window and will wear the Lyon shirt in the upcoming campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Paqueta has been one of the finest midfielders, around since he moved to Lyon.

He has undoubtedly enjoyed his time at the club, and it would certainly be difficult for him to leave them soon.

Players love to be in an environment that they are certain they will grow and enjoy their game.

Paqueta is probably not ready for the uncertainty that comes with changing clubs and country for now.

But we can be luckier if we try again in the January transfer window or at the end of this season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JUST ARSENAL VIDS- Gabriel Jesus first ever Arsenal interview!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids