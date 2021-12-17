Report maintains Arsenal’s target is available for transfer

Juventus is one of the traditional European giants who are struggling in their domestic league this season.

The Old Lady lost their league title in the last campaign after winning it for nine consecutive seasons.

Their poor form is easily traced to the performance of their players and one of the struggling stars is Dejan Kulusevski.

He joined them last season and had a promising first campaign at the Allianz Stadium.

However, the change of management has affected him and he cannot get into their team this season.

Regardless of his present situation, Kulusevski is still a very talented lad and Arsenal wants to sign him.

Mikel Arteta believes he can get the best out of the Swede and wants to add him to his squad.

Juve is also open to selling and a new report on Leggo insists he is still available for transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has proven with the restoration of Martin Odegaard to form that he can help an underperforming player become good again.

Last season Kulusevski proved his worth at Juve and it is sad to see him struggle for form in this campaign.

The attacker has the talent to become one of the finest wingers in Europe and it would be great to see him reach his potential with Arsenal.