Report – Man City outcast has no interest in signing for Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Man City outcast Joao Cancelo this summer but according to reports coming out of Germany, that is not going to happen.

Cancelo, who spent the latter half of the season on loan at Bayern Munich, had hoped for a permanent move to the Bundesliga club.

However, Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany, reports that Bayern has decided against triggering the option to sign the 29-year-old Portuguese defender. on a permanent deal

From Cancelo’s perspective, he is not interested in returning to Manchester City, and a potential switch to Arsenal is also deemed uninteresting, per Abendzeitung-Muenchen. The outlet suggests that Cancelo is attracted to warmer regions, hinting at a possible move to Barcelona.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo would have been a good signing for sure but if the player does not want to come then fair enough, no need to focus on someone that would rather be elsewhere.

It is also unlikely that Pep Guardiola would sanction another of his players moving to a title rival.

There are other players out there that Arsenal can target, ones that would welcome a move to the Emirates and it is probably time to move on from Joao Cancelo.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…