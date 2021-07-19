Report – Manchester City looking to offload Arsenal target

Manchester City remains keen on offloading Raheem Sterling this summer despite his impressive form for England at Euro 2020.

The attacker was one of the Three Lions’ best players in the competition even though he was coming off the back of a Premier League season where he struggled to play as regularly as he would have wanted.

Todofichajes insists that City tried to use him as a sweetener in their bid to sign Harry Kane this summer.

The attacker doesn’t want to join the Lilywhites and that seems to have affected his relationship with the club.

The same report is claiming that he is now looking to join a new side and his agent has been shopping him around.

The attacker has been linked with a move to Arsenal where he would be reunited with Mikel Arteta, who helped his development at City.

Arsenal’s lack of European football might be a big problem and if other top European clubs want to sign him, they might miss out.

However, if there is a shortage of takers, he might consider a move to the Emirates.

Sterling scored 3 goals in 7 Euro 2020 games for England and he has scored 114 goals for Manchester City since he joined them from Liverpool in 2015.