Report – Manchester City looking to offload Arsenal target

Manchester City remains keen on offloading Raheem Sterling this summer despite his impressive form for England at Euro 2020.
The attacker was one of the Three Lions’ best players in the competition even though he was coming off the back of a Premier League season where he struggled to play as regularly as he would have wanted.
Todofichajes insists that City tried to use him as a sweetener in their bid to sign Harry Kane this summer.
The attacker doesn’t want to join the Lilywhites and that seems to have affected his relationship with the club.
The same report is claiming that he is now looking to join a new side and his agent has been shopping him around.
The attacker has been linked with a move to Arsenal where he would be reunited with Mikel Arteta, who helped his development at City.
Arsenal’s lack of European football might be a big problem and if other top European clubs want to sign him, they might miss out.
However, if there is a shortage of takers, he might consider a move to the Emirates.
Sterling scored 3 goals in 7 Euro 2020 games for England and he has scored 114 goals for Manchester City since he joined them from Liverpool in 2015.
OK to deal if his wage bill is affordable
Our priority lies in midfield as we are well stock on the flanks. Though a good player, but we need 2 sell Willian first.
No, please, no thank you. I simply hate divers. Maybe he is a good player but I simply don’t like his untrustworthy style of play.
Sterling wage is on the high side I don’t think Arsenal can afford it. The way you link Arsenal with transfers without the implications is ridiculous.
Let’s pay(Sterling) his worth if we buy him. Why save billionaire stan a few bucks that won’t be of help to us either. Never have any Mercy on such a useless owner as ours.
If we can get him we should pay up to 80m for him. He is better than all of our wingers and world class so why not.
If club has the money than Maddison would be the wiser choice; actually filling a position the club ACTUALLY needs.
Otherwise Martinelli will drop further down and more time wasted, more time and money lost on Pepe or Auba, and ESR drop further as well.
We only have domestic games so don’t need another winger.
If we could offload Willian and Nketiah, (20m) plus £250kpw in wages) I think there is room and affordability for sterling. I would then try to extend Nelson’s contract and loan him out too.
A forward line up of Pepe auba, sterling, Saka, Martinelli, laca, ESR and balogun, Would be more than enough for 3 competitions, given that Saka and ESR could occupy midfield roles too.
We might then be able to play them deeper in a 433, along with Partey, whilst Maitland-Niles, Lokonga and Willock would offer a decent back up option.
The defence does not need much after we get White over the line, may be Aarons and Johnstone.
Whilst the sales of Xhaka, Kolasinac, Torreira, Bellerin, Elneny and Runarrsson will add around £60m to the coffers to get
Though I would still love to keep Torreira. Obviously another creative player would be nice but I think Arteta needs to drop the 4231. We need more in the middle defensively against the big sides. Playing 433, with 2 defensive players against some sides and 2 attacking against the weaker will enable easy transition.
I want to see him settle our back 4 and for me Aarons White, Gabriel Tierney would be awesome. With Chambers Holding Mari Tavares the back up
Main team
Leno
Aarons White Gabriel Tierney
Saka Partey ESR
Pepe Auba Sterling
Back up
Johnstone
Chambers Holding Mari Tavares
Willock Lokonga AMN
Balogun Laca Martinelli
Rest of Squad
Okonkwo, Cedric, Torreira,
Plus Clarke, Rekik, Azeez, Hutchinson, John-Jules
Obviously if we can afford the likes of Locatelli, Madison, Aouar then we have to get them, all are young and have great resale value.