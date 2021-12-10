Report – Manchester City monitoring new Arsenal signing

Arsenal’s summer signings have mostly impressed at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta rebuilds the team.
The Gunners have underachieved in the last few seasons and are working their way back among the top clubs in England.
They landed Nuno Tavares as a cover for the undeniably impressive Kieran Tierney, and the Portuguese star is keeping the former Celtic man out of the team now.
His fine form hasn’t gone unnoticed, and ESPN claims Manchester City has an interest in him.
With Benjamin Mendy suspended by the Premier League champions, Joao Cancelo has mostly been City’s left-back.
They see Tavares as a very good natural player for that position, but the report insists they will likely wait until the end of the season to make a move for him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tavares has been a fine signing at Arsenal, and if he keeps getting better, other clubs will inevitably look to sign him.
The interest from City shows Mikel Arteta knows how to buy and nurture players, but I doubt if Arsenal will sell him.
The 21-year-old is already proving that he is a reliable player. It would make little sense for us to cash in on him now, considering Tierney’s injury record.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
A very good young player, but I wouldn’t make him a regular starter just yet. He has a few mistakes in him as we have seen lately, but that is normal for a young player.
Fantastic going forward, great engine, but needs to improve his defending if he stays a LB, and for the love of all that is holy, stop shooting or work on finishing.
He has all the signs of being a top player in the years to come.
He seems more suited to a B2B position to me, because he has skills that go to waste if only playing as a LB.
let’s not get things twisted, Nuno wasn’t an unknown entity before arriving in North London, especially for anyone familiar with the fact that he was being viewed by some as a future national team regular, so to suggest that MA/Edu found him under a rock or in some 3rd tier division is a bit rich
secondly, one of the reasons some were unwilling to pay the required fee for his services was his lack of discipline at times, on and off the pitch, which led to some questionable decision-making…since these concerns are clearly still ongoing, at least on the pitch in recent games, it would be hard to give Arteta too much credit. minus having the gumption or good fortune to functionally roll the dice on a player that many believed could have an incredibly high ceiling or alternatively become just another player who people would say “what might have been”
I’m just thankful that he’s wearing the kit, as I think he might be one of those lynchpin-type players who are imperative when a team is attempting to rewrite their narrative…as such, I would be much more inclined to sell Tierney, if a sizeable fee was in the offing, than allow Nuno to go to City, as I think he has a bigger up-side and is far less injury-prone…that said, in a perfect world, I would keep both, unless we were specifically targeting a NEED and this required us to raise considerable funds in order to facilitate that deal