Report – Manchester City monitoring new Arsenal signing

Arsenal’s summer signings have mostly impressed at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta rebuilds the team.

The Gunners have underachieved in the last few seasons and are working their way back among the top clubs in England.

They landed Nuno Tavares as a cover for the undeniably impressive Kieran Tierney, and the Portuguese star is keeping the former Celtic man out of the team now.

His fine form hasn’t gone unnoticed, and ESPN claims Manchester City has an interest in him.

With Benjamin Mendy suspended by the Premier League champions, Joao Cancelo has mostly been City’s left-back.

They see Tavares as a very good natural player for that position, but the report insists they will likely wait until the end of the season to make a move for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has been a fine signing at Arsenal, and if he keeps getting better, other clubs will inevitably look to sign him.

The interest from City shows Mikel Arteta knows how to buy and nurture players, but I doubt if Arsenal will sell him.

The 21-year-old is already proving that he is a reliable player. It would make little sense for us to cash in on him now, considering Tierney’s injury record.

