Report – Manchester City weighing up a move for Arsenal star

Manchester City has added Kieran Tierney to their transfer wishlist as the left-back impresses at Arsenal.

Tierney is one of the best players in his position in England and he has been doing a great job for the Gunners.

Although he is injury-prone, when he is fit, he can easily be named Arsenal’s best player on the pitch.

City has been watching him and they are in the market for a new left –back.

Joao Cancelo has been playing that role for them, but Oleksandr Zinchenko could leave, and no one knows if Benjamin Mendy will play for the club again.

They expected to bolster that spot in this transfer window and The Scotsman reports that Tierney is on their wishlist.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is not a surprise that any club will want to add Tierney to their squad in this transfer window.

The defender is a solid player when he is fit and clubs have been watching him.

However, we expect him to stay and this is a clear sign to the club that he needs to be given a new long-term deal to protect us from losing him soon.

We also need to sort out a suitable alternative for him if Nuno Tavares continues to struggle.

