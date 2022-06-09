Report- Manchester United man is considering Arsenal’s offer

Fichajes.net claims Arsenal has made an offer to Marcus Rashford, and he is considering it.

The striker struggled in the last campaign following a surgery he had earlier that summer.

His poor form contributed to United’s bad campaign, and they could offload him now that they have a new manager.

Erik Ten Hag is expected to ring the changes, and Arsenal wants to take advantage to sign Rashford.

The Gunners need new attackers, and the England international will provide them with ammunition in that department if he joins.

The report claims he has an offer from Arsenal at the moment which he might accept.

Barcelona is competing with the Gunners for his signature as well and both clubs will hope he can choose them over the other.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford has shown his class at United in some seasons apart from the last one, but he is not as accomplished as many think he is.

Arsenal needs an attacker that will guarantee up to 20 league goals per season, and Rashford can hardly deliver that.

We can add him as another squad member, but he shouldn’t be our main attacking signing.

