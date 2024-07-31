Report – Manchester United wins the race for Arsenal youngster

Manchester United has won the race to sign Chido Obi-Martin, as the youngster finally leaves Arsenal for good.

Obi-Martin is one of the most lethal young strikers in English football, and the teenager was in the news for most of last season due to his terrific performances in Arsenal’s U18 ranks.

The Gunners were pleased with his performance and were confident he would sign a professional contract with them.

However, at the end of last season, they began to struggle to secure him on a new deal, and he has now left after talks with several other clubs.

Arsenal did everything to keep him, and Mikel Arteta even spoke to the teenager to assure him of plans to promote him to the first team soon.

It was not enough, especially after he visited Bayern Munich and Manchester United, among several other clubs.

Obi-Martin has now agreed to join Manchester United, The Sun reveals, after the Red Devils presented him with the ideal project.

He reportedly likes the pathway to the first team being offered at United and has agreed to continue his career by playing for the Red Devils.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Obi-Martin is one of the best youngsters we have had, and it’s sad that he is leaving, but we have tried our best to keep him.

