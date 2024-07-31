Report – Manchester United wins the race for Arsenal youngster

Manchester United has won the race to sign Chido Obi-Martin, as the youngster finally leaves Arsenal for good.
Obi-Martin is one of the most lethal young strikers in English football, and the teenager was in the news for most of last season due to his terrific performances in Arsenal’s U18 ranks.
The Gunners were pleased with his performance and were confident he would sign a professional contract with them.
However, at the end of last season, they began to struggle to secure him on a new deal, and he has now left after talks with several other clubs.
Arsenal did everything to keep him, and Mikel Arteta even spoke to the teenager to assure him of plans to promote him to the first team soon.
It was not enough, especially after he visited Bayern Munich and Manchester United, among several other clubs.
Obi-Martin has now agreed to join Manchester United, The Sun reveals, after the Red Devils presented him with the ideal project.
He reportedly likes the pathway to the first team being offered at United and has agreed to continue his career by playing for the Red Devils.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Obi-Martin is one of the best youngsters we have had, and it’s sad that he is leaving, but we have tried our best to keep him.
He was presented with a 30k a week contract. Fabio viera is currently on at 45k a professional and even though has struggled at arsenal, shown he can play at a top level.
Martin has stated that he was presented with a better project and pathway to the first team.
Even though united have zirkzee and hojlund – both young strikers themselves.
Wish him luck and hopefully he will mature and not just be money orientated . The writing is on the wall that he will do the same to united
At 16 -17 yrs, fabregas, Messi , wilshere, Rooney to name just a few were in and around the first team. Why is Arteta not creating a pathway or space for our youths. I would have put him in and around the first team to develop and may end up saving us 100million to buy another striker in one or two years down the line. This is not the arsenal way, we are losing our academy and I don’t know why wilshere and mertesacker are not putting pressure on edu and Arteta. I have always said this glory- hunting armed with cheque book style Is not sustainable. Real Madrid wouldn’t pay 60million for Lenny yoro, so they are evaluating their youth players and a certain Martinez has been pushed to join the pre_season bus.
I don’t understand why we just jump to conclusions when things that are not so positive happen around our club. He’s 15 and playing for the under 18s. He’s now 16 and left. I’m sure the reason he wasn’t on tour was because he had decided to leave. Good luck to the lad but stop bashing our coaches.
He’s more likely to get first team minutes at Man United than Arsenal as they’re still at the start of a rebuilding project that began 10 years ago & have realised that even an eye watering 30k a week for a promising 16 year old makes more sense than £250k per week on the likes of an under performing Sancho or £200k on Antony. Having tried everything in the decade since Ferguson retired & got nowhere they’re in a position where they have to make some radical decisions with the squad. Being at the other end of a total squad rebuild, the pathway to the first team at Arsenal is far more restricted as they’ve got momentum to lose & can’t afford to take the same chances with unproven youngsters.
Good luck to him.
We need to be clear about this opinion of given youngstars time in our squad is a challenge lately because we are title contenders now, unlike before, in a must win every match situation. A Man Utd can afford to give playtime becuase of injuries and the excuses of building a team.
On the other hand, we have not being so lucky in other cup competition to try out these young stars because the fringe players don’t take the challenge when offered the opportunity.
What would you have done in this scenario if you were Arteta? Honest opinion please…