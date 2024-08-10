Report – Marseille negotiating Arsenal’s Nketiah proposal

Arsenal recently sent an offer to Olympique Marseille as a condition for them to sign Eddie Nketiah this summer.

The Ligue 1 club is the most serious suitor for the striker and has been actively pursuing his addition to their squad.

Nketiah has been struggling for game time at the Emirates and is eager to join a club where he can play more regularly.

However, the Gunners had previously rejected two offers from Marseille for his signature, though the French club remained keen.

Having already agreed on personal terms with Marseille, Nketiah is eager to make the move to secure more regular playing time.

Arsenal has now agreed to loan him to the French club with an obligation to buy for €30 million.

While this offer is considered acceptable by the Gunners, it is still unclear whether Marseille will agree to the terms.

A report in The Sun claims that Marseille has reopened talks with Mikel Arteta’s side and is negotiating the terms, with the deal expected to go through, though Marseille may request a more favourable payment structure.

We need to offload Nketiah, and his departure could give us more reasons to be serious about adding a new striker to our squad.

