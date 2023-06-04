Report – Midfielder agrees personal terms with Arsenal despite Chelsea interest

Reports suggest that Moises Caicedo has reached a personal agreement with Arsenal, as the Gunners continue their pursuit of the talented midfielder.

The Ecuadorian has attracted interest from Mikel Arteta’s side, as well as several other clubs in the Premier League, due to his reputation as one of the most promising young midfielders in the league.

While Brighton declined to sell Caicedo to Arsenal during the January transfer window, the situation may be different this time around, as they will have the opportunity to secure a replacement for him.

Chelsea is also said to be interested in Caicedo, but according to Mirror Football, Arsenal has already reached a personal agreement with the player, with only the need to strike a deal with Brighton to complete the transfer and bring him to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is one of the finest pieces of news we can get this week as we get serious about adding new men to the squad in the summer.

Caicedo will improve our middle and seems more than happy to join us over his other suitors.

However, we have dealt with Brighton in the past and we must know that they will demand a huge transfer fee to allow him to leave.

If we fail to meet their demands, he could be shipped out to another top club before we are ready to act.

