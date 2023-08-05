Report – Midfielder tells Arsenal that he wants to leave

There is a surprising report on TRT Sport stating that Jorginho, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the January transfer window, wants to leave the club. The Brazilian-Italian midfielder has quickly become one of the most experienced players at the Emirates and has been performing well for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Despite being an important player for Arsenal, the report suggests that Jorginho has expressed a desire to be sold, indicating his interest in departing the club. The Turkish club Fenerbahce is reportedly interested in signing him, and Jorginho has requested that Arsenal consider their offer for his signature.

If this report is accurate, it could signal an unexpected development in Jorginho’s career at Arsenal, especially considering he has only been with the Gunners for six months. However, transfer situations can be fluid, and players’ preferences may change based on various factors. As of now, it remains to be seen how Arsenal and Jorginho’s situation will unfold in the upcoming transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been at the Emirates for less than a year, so it is hard to think that he would want to leave.

However, in football, you can never say never, as players change their minds all the time.

If we receive a good offer for his signature, we might consider it, but overall, Jorginho is not a player we should lose before next season starts because his experience at winning different trophies would be very valuable to us.

We should only consider losing him if we find a replacement that will do his job.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…