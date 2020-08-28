Report – Mikel Arteta is very keen on impressive Ligue 1 midfielder

Houssem Aouar has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in this transfer window.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their options ahead of the new season and they have identified the Lyon midfielder as one player that will be of immense help to them.

Express Sport is reporting that the Gunners’ board and Mikel Arteta are in love with the midfielder and they will try their best to make the move happen.

It claims that the midfielder has wowed the Gunners and they are committed to making a move for him this summer.

Arsenal has had a busy transfer window and more players are expected to come through the door.

They have signed Willian on a free transfer and they are on the verge of completing a move for Lille defender, Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners have until October to keep buying or selling players and several more are expected to move to the Emirates.

Aouar is one of the finest midfielders in Europe right now and this season he proved his quality as he helped Lyon eliminate the likes of Juventus and Manchester City from the Champions League en route to reaching the semifinal of the competition.