Report – Mikel Arteta keen on signing key Juventus star

Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into the best team in the Premier League this season and will definitely be the Gunners’ boss for a long time.

The Spaniard entered the job as a rookie but has proven to be a smart appointment from the Londoners.

The Gunners have trusted him in the transfer market and his signings have rarely flopped, which means he will keep getting new stars.

One man on his radar now is Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, with a report on Calciomercatoweb revealing the Spaniard loves the Italian talent.

Chiesa has been out with a long-term injury and only just returned to the field, but Arsenal could launch an assault for the Euro 2020 winner in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chiesa is one of the best attackers in the world and proved his worth while playing for his country at the Euros.

His long-term injury has denied him a year worth of action, but the attacker is a player we can trust to make an impact in London.

However, Juve is also one of the biggest clubs in the world and we expect the Old Lady to resist the urge to lose the Italian, but every player has a price and a big-money offer might be too good to turn down.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…