Report claims that Mikel Arteta has already identified his first Arsenal signing.
Arsenal may be making a new signing sooner than most expected as they have been linked with a move for a Spanish youngster.
The Gunners have developed a reputation for signing young players from Spain and helping them develop their talent.
The likes of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin have all been developed by Arsenal in the past, and Mikel Arteta looks set to continue that tradition.
A report from Metro Sports is claiming that the Gunners are interested in signing 17-year-old, Antonio Zarzana.
The youngster is currently on the books of Sevilla and he is yet to make his first-team bow with them, however, he has been attracting the attention of some of Europe’s top sides.
Real Madrid reportedly wanted him and he turned them down, but Arsenal is positive that they can convince him to move to London.
Zarzana has committed his immediate future to Sevilla.
‘I heard that Real Madrid had put an offer in for me last year,’ he told Marca earlier this year.
‘But I have always wanted to make my debut with the first team here. ‘I just want to take things slowly.
‘Everything is going well and I am happy where I am in the youth team, however, if I get the call, obviously I will jump at the chance.’
This would be considered a minor signing in my opinion. Arsenal need far bigger names with much more experience in the short term, however, from a long term perspective, it would make sense to try and snap up exciting quality youngsters.
Maybe Arsenal want him because he plays as no 10 and his stronger leg is the left one, but he is not impressive and looks slow on his YouTube highlight
Arsenal have been getting a lot of flops in the last decade and their previous targets are also not doing well in EPL currently. This indicates Arsenal’s scouting incompetency, hence they must evaluate their targets thoroughly before seriously chasing the players:
– Pablo Fornals: 16 EPL appearances, only 3 assists created
– Ismaila Sarr: 10 EPL appearances, only 1 goal created
– Leandro Trossard: 11 EPL appearances, only 2 assists and 2 goals created
– Miguel Almiron: 16 EPL appearances, only 1 assists created
– Ryan Fraser: 16 EPL appearances, only 3 assists and 1 goals created
– Caglar Soyuncu: 17 EPL appearances, 24 interceptions, 22 tackles won, 0 error (the best so far)
Zarzana.
Sounds like an exotic dancer.
He might actually be Tarzana and overpower defences 🙂
Arsenal done good with Martinelli and Guendouzie so may be
freebies cheapies and loanies is where it’s at right now.
The irony at AFC is that our best 2 outfield players of this season are 18 year old Gabriel and Guendozi and GK Leno. The rest are all below average and flops and got us to the worst ever ranking after 17 matches in my memory. So why not try out the unknown? May work, may not, at least it wont cost us the M$ and wages will not equal 350K/week. The big names have got us nowhere, played like elementary school kids for our first EL final of the millennium (and whom we termed as useless – Iwobi and Giroud did score! Shame to our fans who constantly abused them, when they were with us we could use them as impact subs and we were never below 6th) have big fat egos and play worse than the under 12s. In fact we new Auba was a nuisance at Dortmund, yet we signed him.
Which of the ghendouzi r u talking about? Ghendouzi is our worst outfield player if u know anything called football,i strongly believed arteta will not make same mistake emery made by always starting him,
Arteta needs to rebuild the team…
sell the Aubameyang, Lacezette, Xhaka, Mustafic, Sokatis, Luiz, Ozil, Torriera and bellerin
and play the young ones…
forget about finishing top 10
build up a young core from scratch
Bellerin ?
Awesome fullback with his best years yet to come.
Are you having a laugh?
When fit there is no fullback better in the premier league, that is why Barca want him back.
Lol..
That was in the past mate.
Bellerin is just as useless now. Can’t seem to go past players and always passes the ball backwards.
A Tyrone Mings will do
He will do nicely 👍
Who will want to come to a mid table club like Arsenal ?
Really ?
Players – top players want to win things….
Bellerin is at best average mate. I can list a whole bunch of right fullbacks better than him:
1. Wan Bissaka (total beast)
2. Kyle Walker
3. Alexander Arnold
4. Ricardo Pereira
5. Heck even Serge Aurier is better defensively.
We will surely struggle to stay up with those suggestions!
we need to sign players who can win us games.
We need to start winning games, we are tired of experiments which never works,
My heart bleeds, when I look at the services Serge Gnabry is offering at Bayern the boy Is just too good.
he has the talent….but fans back then want big name and tag players….
whenever he played he was slammed
I agree. Heaps of “supporters” slammed lots of past players, to the point of them leaving. They are doing the same to Bellerin, Torriera, and especially Pepe, calling him a flop even though he has been in the premier league for five minutes. It took Henry and Pires a while to adapt as well except those fans were still soiling their nappies then…
the same arsenal fans were smearing gnabry bardly, because we never trusted him even as a young player. In bayam,he is getting all what he wants,so is a wonderful performer.Let us learn to trust our young boys but not sell them early to make money for fuking kroinkey when its time we need them most to play for us.
Guess what.. our academy and academy scouting WORKS. We’ve made grave errors in the past few years letting immense talent go for peanuts:
Gnabry, worth over £50m. Sold for £5m.
Malen, worth around £30m now. Sold for 500k.
Reine-Adelaide, worth over £20m now. Sold for 1.5m.
Bennacer, worth £15m now. Sold for 900k.
That’s 4 youngsters in the past 3 years sold for total 9m, and are now worth almost 150m.
That’s a DM, RW, ST and CM right there. Something is very, very wrong at the club. Our loan deals are total usually total fails, unlike Chelsea.
True
The Board must give Arteta a free hand in in transfers and purchases and allow him to build a altogether new team. The current lazy overpaid and unwilling players are crap and must be sold. A new beginning, a new vision and new injection of passion and purpose is required for Arsenal. I only hope Freddie continues to be a part of the Arsenal coaching staff because he can give Arteta so many insights.
I committed Bellerin is quite useless because he use to pass the ball backward and reversing till to goalkeeper. He is there to defend but not to go hiding to goalkeeper.
more change needed