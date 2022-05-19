Report – Mikel Arteta targeting at least five new signings

Mikel Arteta is facing a big summer, and the Spaniard is likely to spend as much as he did at the start of this season.

Arsenal outspent their top-four rivals at the beginning of this campaign, but they might still fall short of reaching the next Champions League.

The team is being rebuilt, so spending on new players will be continuous and we expect some new names to join again in the summer.

Fichajes.net has now revealed five positions that the Gunners will strengthen when they get another chance to buy players.

The report claims Arteta wants a new centre-back, a full-back, and a right-winger so that he can rotate Bukayo Saka. He will also add a new defensive midfielder so he can rest Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

The Gunners will then sign at least one new centre-forward, and they have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Victor Osimhen and Gabriel Jesus on their radar.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need new players and we can trust Arteta to make the right signings because most of his buys have done well so far.

The Spaniard has spent another season with this team and he knows what is missing.

Now it is over to the club to support him in closing that gap so that we can challenge for silverware next season.

