Report – Mikel Arteta wanted by European giants for next season

Mikel Arteta has had a good season as Arsenal’s manager and the Spaniard is now proving his worth at the club.

He joined as a rookie boss in 2019 and not many fans were convinced about his credentials.

Yet the club’s owners kept faith in him and he is about to help the club return to the top four.

His achievements at the Emirates haven’t gone unnoticed and PSG is now eyeing a raid on the Gunners.

L’Equipe via The Daily Mail claims the former midfielder is on their shortlist to replace the embattled Mauricio Pochettino at the end of this season.

The French side wants to win the Champions League and has equipped their squad with some of the best players in the world.

Yet they have just been eliminated from the competition by Real Madrid and will now make changes in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This rumour shows that Arsenal has a top manager on their hands now and we need to keep him.

Arteta has made our team one of the hardest to beat in the Premier League and this is just the start of great things to come.

The club needs to speed up giving him a new deal to avoid any scenario of him leaving us soon.

