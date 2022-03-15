Report – Mikel Arteta wanted by European giants for next season

Mikel Arteta has had a good season as Arsenal’s manager and the Spaniard is now proving his worth at the club.
He joined as a rookie boss in 2019 and not many fans were convinced about his credentials.
Yet the club’s owners kept faith in him and he is about to help the club return to the top four.
His achievements at the Emirates haven’t gone unnoticed and PSG is now eyeing a raid on the Gunners.
L’Equipe via The Daily Mail claims the former midfielder is on their shortlist to replace the embattled Mauricio Pochettino at the end of this season.
The French side wants to win the Champions League and has equipped their squad with some of the best players in the world.
Yet they have just been eliminated from the competition by Real Madrid and will now make changes in the summer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This rumour shows that Arsenal has a top manager on their hands now and we need to keep him.
Arteta has made our team one of the hardest to beat in the Premier League and this is just the start of great things to come.
The club needs to speed up giving him a new deal to avoid any scenario of him leaving us soon.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
PSG can sod off!
While it’s from the reliable L’Equipe, I’m not worried about PSG. I’m worried about City when Pep leaves.
I know they need someone who can handle those big balls in the dressing room without sentiments, but they should look elsewhere for now.
My manager ain’t going no where just yet
Really, I don’t know what Arteta tells those at Arsenal to have had that much patience and trust in him. While he’s starting to show he can be a top manager, I believe he himself will want to have a legendary status with the club and will stay for a considerable length of time. Starting with qualifying for Champions League this season, doing reasonably well in the competition next season, making the team join contenders for the league from next season, he will further make his CV one to look at.
Madrid and or Barcelona can come calling in the nearest future.
A swap for poch 👍
Think he’s going to Man Utd though .
The Poch was my choice before Arsenal got Arteta
I really wanted him but I think he will go to United now.
Let’s hope so.
Eddie is partially right, not worried about PSG and not too worried about City too.
Those clubs dont have time for projects and they are more about winning now, An abundance of egos at those clubs makes it highly risky .
It would be a no brainer for the gaffer to turn such offer down