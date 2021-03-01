Report – Mikel Arteta wanted by Spanish giants

Mikel Arteta is only in his first full season as a senior manager after Arsenal appointed him at the halfway point of last season.

He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield within a year at the helm, and he has continued to help the Gunners remain relevant.

His team is struggling this season, but they still have a good chance of salvaging their campaign by qualifying for Europe again.

Whether or not he achieves that, Arsenal will have to prepare to fight off interest in him.

This is because a report claims that the former midfielder is a target to become the next Barcelona manager.

The favourite to become the club’s next president, Joan Laporta has reportedly made him one of his targets to replace Ronald Koeman, according to the Spanish radio station, RAC1.

Laporta enjoyed success as the club’s president between 2003 and 2010 and that has made him the favourite to win the position yet again.

Although Arteta is just starting out, Laporta also trusted an inexperienced Pep Guardiola during his first stint as president and it paid off very well.

Koeman is likely to remain their manager until the end of this season and that will give Arsenal the chance to scout for a replacement before the start of the next campaign.