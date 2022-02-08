Report – Mikel Arteta wants 23-year-old La Liga star

Jon Moncayola could be the next player to swap La Liga for a stint at Arsenal in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old Osasuna midfielder has been delivering some eye-catching performances at his present club.

This has opened the door for him to move to a much bigger side and Arsenal is in the running for his signature.

The Gunners are still rebuilding their squad under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard will get more support to sign players at the end of this season.

Arsenal will focus on adding attackers to the group, but they might also need another body in midfield.

With Mohamed Elneny leaving the club, a space will open up for a new player in that position.

Todofichajes says Arteta has been watching Moncayola, and he has seen enough to convince him that the Osasuna youth product will thrive under his management.

The report claims he could move to the Emirates in a deal worth around 22m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to keep adding young players to our current squad considering that our rebuild is just starting.

Most of our rivals for a European place have much stronger squads than we do, and we still have a long way to go in having a quality group.

At 23, Moncayola is at the perfect age to make an instant impact or develop to become a top midfield player at the Emirates.

Hopefully, we can get the deal over the line by the summer transfer window.