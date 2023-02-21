Report – Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Juventus midfielder

Arsenal will continue to strengthen their squad at the end of this season after seeing the dividend of adding good players to the squad.

The Gunners have moved from finishing fifth to topping the Premier League table within a year and will be keen to stay there.

This requires constantly adding new men to their squad and a report claims Mikel Arteta would love to work with Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is running down his contract at Juventus and dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Several clubs are interested in him and a report on Fichajes.net reveals Arteta wants to work with the World Cup finalist.

It claims the Spanish boss is pushing his employer to beat other clubs in the race to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot is one of the few top players who will be a free agent at the end of this season and he will improve our squad if we add him to it.

The former PSG man has been one of the best players at Juve this season, which shows his quality.

As one of the sought-after free agents, the Frenchman will go to the club that offers him the best deal.

