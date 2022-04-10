Report – Mikel Arteta wants to sign this €70M attacker

Mikel Arteta wants to keep bolstering his Arsenal team in the summer and he has identified one attacker that he believes will make an impact at the Emirates.

The Spaniard has been overhauling the underperforming Arsenal side he inherited in 2019 and the club is impressed with the work he has done.

Having lost a key player like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a major rebuilding job needs to be done in the summer.

The Gunners will look to bolster their squad with some offensive players and Todofichajes claims Christopher Nkunku is one of their main targets.

The RB Leipzig attacker is having a very productive season at the German club, and he has caught the attention of the Gunners.

However, Arsenal will have to spend a lot of money to land him, with the report claiming he is valued at €70M by the Germans.

The Gunners will spend a lot of money in the summer, but it remains unclear how much they will invest in one player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nkunku has been in great form in this campaign, and he could take that to the Premier League if he moves to the Emirates.

However, he is not the only player we want to sign, and we probably will not splash most of our budget on just one player.

