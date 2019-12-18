Report – Mikel Arteta will face January transfer window restrictions

Mikel Arteta set for a tough start as Arsenal manager with the club not planning to sign players next month.
Arsenal is edging very close to naming Mikel Arteta as their next permanent manager, the former midfielder has emerged as the top candidate with reports claiming that Arsenal has been speaking to him.
However, The Sun claims that Arteta is set for a tough start to life as Arsenal manager as the club doesn’t plan to spend any money in the next transfer window.
The report claims that the club is instead planning to offload some of their flops who are on high wages.
Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi are the major players that Arsenal hopes to get off their books.
The former has been in poor form for the past two seasons, yet he has continued to cause the club problems off the field. Ozil recently criticized the Chinese government for their treatment of the Muslim minority in the country.
Mikel Arteta is a surprising pick by the Gunners but the major doubt is whether he can get this set of Arsenal players to play like Manchester City.
Ozil has attracted the attention of Turkish teams so far, but it seems none of them has the cash to pay his current salary.
There is a sense of deju-vu about all this. Wasn’t we told before the summer transfer window that there was a restricted budget? Though, it does make sense that the club is determined to offload the under-performing high earners.
Big and unnecessary risk but I will support him if he is the new manager
Of course he will have a restricted budget. This would be his FIRST head managerial job
I DOUBT THAT KROENKE WILL NOT SPEND ANY MONEY IN Jan, no matter what is put about now. Unless we get at least one proper defender in , the so called “defence”(ridiculous term for a bunch of clowns stumbling around each game) will continue to pull us down the table. Arteta will not, nor can he be expected, to turn ludicrous and hopeless clowns into real defenders. I have said this truth time and again. No one can work this miracle. Not God Almighty even! WHAT ARTETA WILL BE ABLE TO DO IS MAKE THE MIDFIELD MORE SOLID AND NOT HAVE ALL OPPONENTS CONSTANTLY WALK THROUGH THEM, AS HAPPENS NOW. Realists know that what Arteta has to achieve, bit by bit,is dump a large majority of this hopeless squad and most of the normal starters need to leave. He will keep very few of the present squad I believe, once he has had at least two windows, I include both Auba and Laca who will I believe ,leave us. Arteta will only keep hungry and workaholic players , which means almost all will go, when possible. IN THE MEANTIME, ALL HE CAN SENSIBLY ACHIEVE IS A DEGREE OF SOLIDITY AND MORE EFFORT . Anything else is fantasy thinking, UNTIL he gets many new players in and the present frauds out the door. This takes time, as realists know!
So we missed out on Pep, and Klopp, to keep Wenger. Now it looks like we’ve missed out on Mourinho, and Ancelotti to appoint Arteta. And they wonder why the fans are never happy!
Why would Ancelotti and “The Chosen
One” seriously consider the Arsenal
job if the Kroenkes and the Board
are unwillingly to support them in
the January window? Neither of these
gentlemen have EVER worked at a BIG
Club where the Owner or President of
Futbol didn’t financially have there
back when addressing there squad
defencies. Does any sensible Arsenal
fan genuinely believe that JM would
have given Spuds a second look if
there first 11 resembled the
collection of spoiled prima donnas
currently underachieving @ the
Emirates?
Arteta and Viera were the ONLY
realistic candidates in the short
term, time will tell if the Spaniard
was the right choice.
I wouldn’t place too much stock in the Sun’s scoop on transfers. I can counter it with an equally valid “scoop” from earlier where young Kronke gave the impression that they would do something in the window.
We just went through our summer that would have no business but low and behold we spent.
Bottom line, we don’t know what will happen. They may spend, they may not. Maybe we unload people and maybe we don’t.
Lets just hope that somehow some dynamite is lit under the current crew’s collective backsides so that they show up and work. I know that they aren’t good enough, but they are better than they have been playing.
Obviously we all need to support Arteta from day one, but I honestly think he’ll be more of a divisive appointment than Mourinho. Because for all those fans that cannot stand Mourinho, in the back of minds they would be fully aware that he is a serial winner, he get us competitive again, sort our number one problem of defending, give the players some discipline.
With Arteta, it’s complete guess work whether he has anything to offer!
no argument TMJW! It is a bit of a guess and it could end badly. Like you, I am hoping for the best and that this appointment is a really pleasant surprise. Maybe there is real steal under Arteta’s smile because that is what he is going to need.
I think that Arsenal may have to send one of our two strikers out the door to send the message, and perhaps raise cash to help out at the back end. Some type of strong message will be needed.
steel not steal
Welcome to the world of kronkies Arsenal Mikel.
All I hope is that you are as successful as AW was under this owner, given the meagre transfer kitty you might possibly have.
UU has said he wants to take time out after the unbeliievable pressure of being Arsenal coach, just as AW has done…at least you haven’t got gazidis to worry about and I hope you haven’t made a mistake.
As for Freddie and per, thanks for trying gentlemen, you are both untarnished, in my opinion, by the mess this new regime has put our club in.