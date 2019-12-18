Report – Mikel Arteta will face January transfer window restrictions

Mikel Arteta set for a tough start as Arsenal manager with the club not planning to sign players next month.

Arsenal is edging very close to naming Mikel Arteta as their next permanent manager, the former midfielder has emerged as the top candidate with reports claiming that Arsenal has been speaking to him.

However, The Sun claims that Arteta is set for a tough start to life as Arsenal manager as the club doesn’t plan to spend any money in the next transfer window.

The report claims that the club is instead planning to offload some of their flops who are on high wages.

Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi are the major players that Arsenal hopes to get off their books.

The former has been in poor form for the past two seasons, yet he has continued to cause the club problems off the field. Ozil recently criticized the Chinese government for their treatment of the Muslim minority in the country.

Mikel Arteta is a surprising pick by the Gunners but the major doubt is whether he can get this set of Arsenal players to play like Manchester City.

Ozil has attracted the attention of Turkish teams so far, but it seems none of them has the cash to pay his current salary.

There is a sense of deju-vu about all this. Wasn’t we told before the summer transfer window that there was a restricted budget? Though, it does make sense that the club is determined to offload the under-performing high earners.