Report – Mudryk agrees personal terms with Arsenal

Mykhailo Mudryk has been Arsenal’s main January transfer target after he shone in Europe and the Ukrainian top flight in the first half of the season.

Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he seems to prefer a move to the Emirates and Arsenal is acting on that.

The Gunners have already tabled an initial offer for him. However, more talks are needed to reach an agreement between both clubs.

But the player seems eager to move to London and a report on Express Sport reveals he has already agreed on personal terms with the Gunners.

This means the clubs just need to find an agreement now and he will fly to London to complete the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is doing his best to complete the season in London and it is only right that we play our part to make the move happen.

The winger is one of the finest players we can add to our squad for the second half of the season and it will be a good transfer deal to make.

However, we must make the purchase for a reasonable fee or allow him to spend the rest of this season with them and join us in the summer.

