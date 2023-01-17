Report – Mudryk alternative being offered to Arsenal

Arsenal is being offered Leandro Trossard after the Gunners missed out on adding Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad.

Chelsea hijacked their move for the Ukrainian and Mikel Arteta’s men must find another attacking talent to boost their squad.

Although the north Londoners are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table now, it is smart to add new men to their group this month.

Injuries to some of their regulars could change everything and Arteta knows he needs new men but has missed out on Mudryk.

A report on Standard Sports reveals Arsenal is now being offered a chance to sign Trossard after he fell out of favour at Brighton.

The Belgian started this season well and his performances caught the attention of Arsenal and some other Premier League clubs.

He is now out of the first team plans of Roberto de Zerbi at the Amex and his entourage is shopping the Belgian around to find a new home for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has done well in the Premier League in the last few seasons and his omission from the Seagulls side over the in recent weeks has been surprising.

Trossard is no Mudryk, but he can provide the depth we need for the second half of this season.

