Report names 13 players tipped for permanent summer exits from Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to have another clear-out of their extended playing squad this summer, with the club claimed to be considering 13 departures at this point in time.

While we are also claimed to be eyeing as many as six new signings, the same number of additions we moved to bring in last summer, we could be set to see 13 names removed from our personnel list.

The Express names the extended list of players who could be set to leave, with some of those already having agreed to leave.

Matteo Guendouzi is amongst that latter list, having already arranged his permanent move to Marseille for when his current loan is completed this summer.

We also have other loanees who look near-certain to leave this summer also. Dinos Mavropanos is expected to join vfb Stuttgart this summer whether the obligation to buy is triggered or not, with the Bundesliga side willing to sell him on for a profit should they fail to survive relegation from Germany’s top division.

Pablo Mari is another defender who opted to leave on loan in January after falling down the pecking order under Arteta. He is currently enjoying a regular first-team role with Udinese in Serie A, and while it remains to be seen if he could stay there beyond the summer, but you would be shocked if he was to be back at the Emirates next term, especially with William Saliba also expected to return from loan.

Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira are also enjoying their respective loan spells in La Liga and in Italy, and appear likely to be offered the chance to stay with Real Betis and Fiorentina respectively, while neither appears anywhere near Mikel Arteta’s future plans.

Reiss Nelson and Alex Runarsson are also on loan, with neither impressing especially, and will surely be offered out in the coming window, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also on loan with his spell under Jose Mourinho not going as well as planned. He is unlikely to have the option to stay at Roma, although he isn’t likely to be at the Emirates come the end of the summer transfer window with his current contract set to expire in 2023.

We then have both Alexandre Lacazette, Mo Elneny and Eddie Nketiah all out of contract come the summer, and little talk of any contract talks with any of the trio at present. The report adds that Granit Xhaka is likely to come in for interest once again, having been strongly linked with a move to AS Roma last summer, and with him come in for further scrutiny by fans this term.

Would you be keen for Arsenal to keep any of this extended list?

Patrick