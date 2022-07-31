Report names defender to start for Arsenal against Crystal Palace

William Saliba has finally returned to Arsenal after an impressive loan spell at Olympique Marseille.

The Gunners signed the defender in 2019, but he never played for the club until this summer.

He spent almost all of that time on loan at French clubs, but he has returned to the Emirates now, and he did very well for Arsenal in preseason.

The Gunners have three solid centre backs, including Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White, but a report claims Saliba is almost certain to start their match against Crystal Palace this Friday.

The Gunners will open their Premier League season with that fixture, and Football London reports that Saliba may have played his way into the starting XI for that fixture.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of the finest young defenders in Europe, and we are lucky to have him on our books.

The defender has a point to prove, but we must show that we trust him and appreciate his development this season.

If we don’t give him enough playing chances, he might not sign a contract extension at the club.

That means we could lose such a prodigious talent for a cheap fee. This is an important campaign for his Arsenal future, and we must ensure we show him that we need him here.