Report names four clubs that want to rescue Aubameyang from exile

Juventus, Newcastle United, West Ham and Barcelona are all looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month.

The striker has been banished from the Arsenal first team and the first team hasn’t exactly missed him.

He might still have a future at the club, however, it remains to be seen if he can find a new home this month.

Other clubs are paying attention to the developments at the Emirates and Fichajes.net names those clubs as suitors who are keen to add him to their squad.

The report says all of them want to secure his service because they need a better second half to their campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Arsenal has coped well with his absence in recent weeks, the striker’s experience is still needed in that dressing room.

The current group of youngsters proved too inexperienced in the game against Manchester City.

The team was crying for a leading player to help calm everyone down, but that never happened.

If Auba was on the field, he may have helped but is that enough of a reason to keep him?

Mikel Arteta will decide that, but Arsenal might give a helping hand to any of these suitors by paying some of his current wages.