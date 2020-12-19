Report names two players that Arsenal want to sign next month

Next month offer teams the chance to add some new faces to their team and it isn’t any different for Arsenal.

The Gunners spent a lot of money in the last transfer window as they brought in the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Both players have started the season well for them with Gabriel particularly proving to be a shrewd addition to the Arsenal team.

Arsenal’s season hasn’t been as good as they want, suggesting that they are missing a few more players.

Ahead of the next transfer window, Mail Sport has profiled all the Premier League teams and listed the players that they are likely to sign when it reopens.

The report says that Arsenal will look to go for Houssem Aouar again.

The Gunners were keen to sign the Frenchman in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t complete the deal.

Next month is another chance for them to try, but good players are rarely sold in January.

It also linked them with a move for Valencia’s Maxi Gomez who is expected to come and help them with the goals.

It remains unclear how much Arsenal would be willing to spend in the window, but they may need to spend their way out of their current predicament.