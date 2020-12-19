Report names two players that Arsenal want to sign next month

Next month offer teams the chance to add some new faces to their team and it isn’t any different for Arsenal.
The Gunners spent a lot of money in the last transfer window as they brought in the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.
Both players have started the season well for them with Gabriel particularly proving to be a shrewd addition to the Arsenal team.
Arsenal’s season hasn’t been as good as they want, suggesting that they are missing a few more players.
Ahead of the next transfer window, Mail Sport has profiled all the Premier League teams and listed the players that they are likely to sign when it reopens.
The report says that Arsenal will look to go for Houssem Aouar again.
The Gunners were keen to sign the Frenchman in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t complete the deal.
Next month is another chance for them to try, but good players are rarely sold in January.
It also linked them with a move for Valencia’s Maxi Gomez who is expected to come and help them with the goals.
It remains unclear how much Arsenal would be willing to spend in the window, but they may need to spend their way out of their current predicament.
In reality, Gabriel has lost form recently, but hopefully his involuntary “rest” will act as a pick me up.As to transfer targets, on the basis that MA is never going to be convinced to give AMN a run in midfield we badly need an energetic B to B exponent particularly when Partey could be out for some time.The matter of acquiring a creative AM will no doubt be high on the Manager’s wish list, but I suspect a decision on this will be deferred until the summer window, by which time a clearer picture will have emerged as to how much has been freed up in terms of wages, as certain contracts are set to expire.Unless the likes of Auba, Laca, Willian and Pepe start firing, our talented youngsters such as Balogun , Nelson and Martinelli should be brought in without further delay.As someone mentioned the other day we have no divine right to a Premier League position .
Hope rumors aren’t true about Gomez. Balogun has shown what he can do, and giving him opportunities ahead of Nketiah may convince him to stay.
Balogun and Martinelli should get more time soon, rather than waste funds on an unflattering Gomez.
Saliba situation is a mystery and quite disturbing; sorry but can’t believe he wasn’t good enough for early stages of Europa. Isn’t it Arteta’s job to develop players & get them ready?
IMHO there seem to be real questions regarding Arteta’s ability to manage players. Xhaka’s red card situation seems far worse than Guendouzi situation.
Truly question whether Guendouzi and Ozil got a “second chance” as Arteta stated, or if Saliba had opportunities to compete.
Arteta clearly has his favorites and merit doesn’t seem to carry the weight he previously stated.
We’re 15th and struggling, Arteta shouldn’t be discounting any player who could help. Here’s hoping Martinelli gets solid minutes over Nketiah.