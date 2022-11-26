Report – Napoli considering a move for Arsenal man

Albert Sambi Lokonga hardly played for Arsenal last season after struggling to nail down a starting spot on their team.
The Belgian had his chance at the beginning of that campaign but soon proved to be below the quality of others at the club.
This forced Mikel Arteta to build his midfield around the likes of Thomas Partey and the Ghanaian continues to show he is better.
Even Mohamed Elneny has done better in defensive and central midfield roles than Lokonga.
His playing time has not improved this season and other clubs are now considering the midfielder.
He was linked with a move away in the summer, but he chose to stay at Arsenal to fight for his place on the team.
That has not been successful and he could leave them in January, with a report via Sport Witness revealing Napoli has an interest in him.
It claims the Italians might move to sign him on loan before making the transfer permanent in the summer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Sambi Lokonga did not take his chance in the team, which is why he is struggling to play for us now.
However, he is still young and probably needs to leave on loan to gain more experience before returning to become a regular.
With us expected to sign a central midfielder(Danilo?) Sambi will be pushed further down the pecking order behind, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, New signing, Odegaard, Viera and possibly ESR able to play as an advanced 8 too, so a loan move probably makes sense at this point.
He should have been sent out in loan instead of AMN, in my opinion…
Yeah I think so too in retrospect. AMN looked decent in midfield last season
Napoli are flying at the moment, so it seems strange that they’d be interested in someone who’s struggling at our club.
BTW, I haven’t seen elneny was good covering for partey last season (DM), but i would prefer Sambi to him in xhaka’s role (CM). I think the idea at the start of the season was likely to have elneny as the partey backup and Sambi as the xhaka backup, but due to the injury to elneny, sambi’s been asked to play the DM role in most of his appearances, which he’s not best suited to. It’s unfortunate really.
Here is where I think Edu needs to step up his game, the kid should have loan out from in the summer.
He could well come alive after a full season on loan with regular game time.
But Arsenal should insert clause in the loan deals to ensure players get maximum playing time.
Vieira and Lonkango are two of not the most impressive of our recruitment, but they both could come alive in a season or two