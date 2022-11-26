Report – Napoli considering a move for Arsenal man

Albert Sambi Lokonga hardly played for Arsenal last season after struggling to nail down a starting spot on their team.

The Belgian had his chance at the beginning of that campaign but soon proved to be below the quality of others at the club.

This forced Mikel Arteta to build his midfield around the likes of Thomas Partey and the Ghanaian continues to show he is better.

Even Mohamed Elneny has done better in defensive and central midfield roles than Lokonga.

His playing time has not improved this season and other clubs are now considering the midfielder.

He was linked with a move away in the summer, but he chose to stay at Arsenal to fight for his place on the team.

That has not been successful and he could leave them in January, with a report via Sport Witness revealing Napoli has an interest in him.

It claims the Italians might move to sign him on loan before making the transfer permanent in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga did not take his chance in the team, which is why he is struggling to play for us now.

However, he is still young and probably needs to leave on loan to gain more experience before returning to become a regular.