Report – Napoli weighing up a move for Arsenal defender

Reports from Sport24 claim that Serie A champions-elect Napoli has an interest in Arsenal defender William Saliba.

The Frenchman only started playing regularly for the Gunners this season after spending much of his initial time on their books on loan at various clubs.

He is now a regular at the Emirates and is in talks with the Gunners over a contract extension.

However, both parties haven’t found an agreement yet, even though the likes of PSG are reportedly chasing his signature.

The report claims Napoli is bracing itself for the departure of Kim Min-jae, who is attracting attention from all over Europe and they consider Saliba good enough to fill the void he will leave behind.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been one of the finest defenders in Europe this season, so it is not a surprise that he is attracting the attention of Napoli.

We will probably see more clubs circle him in the next few weeks if he has not signed a contract extension.

However, we do not expect the defender to swap the Premier League for Serie A, even if Napoli is a potential champion.

We can offer double what the Italians can pay him comfortably and we trust Edu to sort out the new deal soon.

