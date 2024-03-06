Report – Newcastle and Bayern Munich show interest in Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Newcastle United.

The left-back is a key figure in his position at Arsenal, and his acquisition played a role in the Gunners sending Kieran Tierney out on loan, establishing Zinchenko as one of their most important players.

Despite grappling with numerous injury problems, the former Manchester City player is a regular starter for Arsenal when fit.

The Gunners are keen for Zinchenko to maintain his status as their first-choice left-back and are optimistic that he can overcome his injury concerns.

Arsenal has no intentions of replacing him, resulting in minimal discussions about signing a new left-back.

However, Football Transfers suggest that Zinchenko is on the radar of Bayern Munich and Newcastle United. Both clubs are in search of new defenders and see Zinchenko as the ideal profile to fill a void in their respective squads.

While Bayern Munich, being one of Europe’s top clubs, may present a tempting offer for Zinchenko, Arsenal is determined to do everything in its power to retain him.

Bayern can tempt Zinchenko, but Newcastle should be too small for us to worry about because it will make almost no sense for Zinchenko to leave us and join the Magpies.

