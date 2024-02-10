Report – Newcastle United interested in Arsenal teenager

Newcastle United is reportedly interested in acquiring Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry, who has been making waves within the Gunners’ setup.

Under the management of Eddie Howe, Newcastle has demonstrated a commitment to providing significant playing time to young talents, alongside recruiting promising prospects from across England.

Arsenal’s renowned tradition of nurturing young talents and integrating them into the first team under Mikel Arteta’s guidance adds to the allure of joining the club for players seeking opportunities for development and exposure at the highest level.

Cozier-Duberry’s recent inclusion in first-team training sessions indicates Arsenal’s recognition of his potential, although it does not guarantee immediate playing time.

With Newcastle closely monitoring the situation, The Sun reports that they are among the clubs keeping a keen eye on the teenager. Should Cozier-Duberry’s prospects for first-team opportunities at Arsenal remain uncertain, Newcastle is poised to move to secure his services, providing an alternative pathway for his development and career progression.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle is a smaller club, but even they will not hand first-team chances to Amario Cozier-Duberry immediately.

He has been at Arsenal for a long time and is closer to a first-team breakthrough at the Emirates than he would be at Newcastle.

