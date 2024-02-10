Report – Newcastle United interested in Arsenal teenager

Newcastle United is reportedly interested in acquiring Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry, who has been making waves within the Gunners’ setup.
Under the management of Eddie Howe, Newcastle has demonstrated a commitment to providing significant playing time to young talents, alongside recruiting promising prospects from across England.
Arsenal’s renowned tradition of nurturing young talents and integrating them into the first team under Mikel Arteta’s guidance adds to the allure of joining the club for players seeking opportunities for development and exposure at the highest level.
Cozier-Duberry’s recent inclusion in first-team training sessions indicates Arsenal’s recognition of his potential, although it does not guarantee immediate playing time.
With Newcastle closely monitoring the situation, The Sun reports that they are among the clubs keeping a keen eye on the teenager. Should Cozier-Duberry’s prospects for first-team opportunities at Arsenal remain uncertain, Newcastle is poised to move to secure his services, providing an alternative pathway for his development and career progression.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Newcastle is a smaller club, but even they will not hand first-team chances to Amario Cozier-Duberry immediately.
He has been at Arsenal for a long time and is closer to a first-team breakthrough at the Emirates than he would be at Newcastle.
STOP CELEBRATING! Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends EAMONN And JONATHON special guest Liam from @inthenorthbank on our fantastic win over Liverpool and a preview of West Ham….
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arsenal will soon face stiff challenges keeping their youngsters if the path to first team for kids like Burberry remains firmly blocked.
The kid has carved out a reputation as one of the standouts young prospects from his display as a winger, mainly on the right wing.
In one of his watershed moments, he started out wide against the Citizens but move into midfield typical Thierry Henry style, scoring a brace as he went on his customary driving runs.
But with Arsenal continue to links with the mystery winger from Wolves, it is making me a little nervous.
Its hardly surprising if a club such as Newcastle , who have theiR own FFP problems would be seeking to attract the best of other clubs academy youngsters and therefore wouold not be at all surprised if this report is true.
Equally, other clubs, even top names , including ourselves, are all in danger of breaking FFP rules , hence no real spending among Prem clubs last month in the window.
I saw that situation coming (meaning little spending generally) and called it out onJA well before it proved to be true.
But that was then and what matters most NOW AND TO US, as few on JA care a jot for any other club, is that we FINALLY start to use our talented youngsters,as all are on the fringe of first team SQUAD level anyway.
If we do not have anumb rof kids already bett rethan thrlikes of Elneny, Cedric, Lokonga tavares
The only pity is we are out of both domestic cups , far too early .once again, so their chances have been extremely limited.
But fast forward a year or so from now and though we , andsothers, will be able to spend big in this summer-a new FFP cycle- in the longer term, many clubs ,ourselves included , will be forced to relyFAR more heavily on our youngsters coming from within our club, such as AC-D, Sagoe Jnr and afew exciting loking others too. We have a splendid academy, though its graduates are not being used properly by MA.