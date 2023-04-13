Report – Newcastle will battle Arsenal for Declan Rice

Newcastle United has joined Arsenal in the battle to sign Declan Rice at the end of this season.

The Englishman is one of the sought-after players in Europe now and continues to show fine form for West Ham in the Premier League.

He has refused to extend his deal with the Hammers and they believe he wants to leave them when the term ends.

Several clubs have an interest in Rice, including Chelsea and Manchester City, but Arsenal is confident they will sign him.

A new suitor has joined the race, with The Sun reporting Newcastle likes Rice and will push to add him to their squad in the summer.

The Magpies could play in the Champions League next season and want to remain in the top four for a long time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle has been an impressive team this term and they look prepared for a new era that includes Champions League football.

Their owners have splashed the cash on fine players and have the money to beat us to Rice if the Englishman is open to joining any club.

But we are traditionally the bigger club and have a better chance of winning trophies in the next few seasons.