Report – Pep Guardiola is interested in Arsenal’s target

Manchester City could beat Arsenal to the signature of Sergi Roberto with a new report claiming Pep Guardiola wants him on his City squad.

The Spaniard is running down his contract at Barcelona and he would need a new home for next season.

Fichajes.net reported earlier that Arsenal was leading the race for his signature as he hunts for a Premier League club.

Joining Mikel Arteta’s side will help him continue playing at the highest level of football for a few more years.

However, the same outlet in their latest update claims he could move to City instead.

It claims Guardiola is looking to work with the Barca man and will swoop to sign him on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Roberto has achieved so much in his career while on the books of the Blaugrana.

Just like Arsenal, they are rebuilding their squad and want only the best players in Xavi Hernandez’s group.

If he is not good enough to play regularly at Barca, then he shouldn’t be good enough for us.

We have some of the finest full-backs in England at the Emirates now, there is no need to add the Spain international to the group.