Report – Premier League midfielder tells friends he is joining Arsenal

Douglas Luiz remains keen on a move to Arsenal even though Aston Villa rejected a deadline day move for him.

The Brazilian emerged as the Gunners’ main target on deadline day, and they made three bids to sign him.

However, the last, which totalled £25million, was turned down by Steven Gerrard’s side, who stuck with their £30million for the player.

Arsenal remains interested in a move for him, and they could return to sign him in the winter transfer window.

Football Insider says the Gunners have maintained contact with the Brazilian’s camp.

He has also informed friends that he wants to join the Londoners if both clubs can find an agreement.

He has an offer to extend his deal with Villa on the table, but he has not responded to it yet, and his preference could be to leave them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz’s intention to join us is a good sign, and we need to return for him in the January transfer window.

Thomas Partey is often injured, and Mohamed Elneny is likely to leave the Emirates as a free agent at the end of this season.

At 24, Luiz is at the perfect age to join our rebuild, and we need to get the deal sorted as soon as possible.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob