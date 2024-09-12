Report – PSG is the latest top club watching key Arsenal star

Throughout much of the summer, reports have suggested that William Saliba could be the next big star to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

When Los Blancos come calling, few players can resist, and their interest in Saliba is a potential concern for Arsenal.

The Gunners’ defence has significantly improved since Saliba became a key player following his loan spells, and his performances have been crucial to the team’s success.

In addition to his club form, Saliba has also established himself as an important player for the French national team. However, he has now been linked with a potential move to PSG as well.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has revealed why he could move to PSG. He told Caught Offside in an exclusive:

“We’ve seen some transfer gossip about William Saliba and it’s only natural that some of the top clubs in Europe would be interested in the Arsenal defender. PSG’s interest is nothing new – he’s Paris-born and hails from the Bondy region, like Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is a world-class defender who has been starting for his club and country, so it is not a surprise that he is on the radar of top clubs.

We need to start winning major honours. Otherwise, he will be tempted to leave the Emirates.

