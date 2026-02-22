Report – PSG joins Arsenal in the race for La Liga attacker

Paris Saint-Germain has become the latest club to join Arsenal in the race for Julian Alvarez, amid growing indications that this could be his final season at Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side does not wish to part ways with the forward, however, his ongoing difficulties in adapting to their system may ultimately compel them to reconsider their position.

Arsenal, alongside several other clubs, continues to monitor his situation closely, with the Gunners convinced that he has already demonstrated his quality during his time in England. A potential move to the Emirates Stadium could prove attractive, particularly as Arsenal operates in a style similar to that of his former club, Manchester City.

Growing Competition for His Signature

Despite Arsenal’s sustained interest, Barcelona is understood to be Alvarez’s preferred destination. Nevertheless, the Catalan side may encounter financial constraints that could hinder their ability to meet the demands required to secure his transfer. This uncertainty leaves the door open for other suitors to intensify their pursuit.

The attacker is said to be determined to finish the current campaign strongly before making any final decision regarding his future. According to Sport Witness, Arsenal is now facing a significant challenge from Paris Saint-Germain in the race to secure his signature. The report claims that the French champions possess the financial capacity to pursue any leading player, which could present a considerable obstacle for the Gunners.

Decision Expected at Season’s End

While Atletico Madrid would prefer to retain Alvarez, the tactical mismatch may leave them with limited options should interest continue to grow. Both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are expected to deploy their most persuasive strategies once the season concludes, as they seek to convince him to commit to their respective sporting projects.

With financial strength, tactical suitability, and long-term ambition all likely to influence the final outcome, the coming months are set to be decisive in determining where Alvarez will continue his career.