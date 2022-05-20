Report – PSG keen to beat Arsenal to Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal and PSG are vying for the signature of Palmeiras’ Danilo, and it is a battle that will go on for some time.

The Brazilian midfielder has caught the attention of top European clubs recently, and he looks set to become his country’s next export to the continent.

With Edu in charge of transfers, Arsenal has targeted players from the South American country in recent months.

They have been impressed by the form of the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli, which has made them continue to scout players in that market.

Danilo is the next player they want to add to their squad, but Calciomercato.it claims PSG’s interest is also a serious one.

The report claims the French club sees him as a long-term replacement for Leandro Paredes.

They are now looking for a buyer for the Argentinian midfield player. When they cash in on Paredes, they will go all out to get Danilo.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The influence of Edu will help us to sign players from Brazil and South America in general, but it would be hard for us to beat PSG to a player.

The Ligue 1 champions are a free spending side, and they will likely throw money at everyone involved to win the race for Danilo.

