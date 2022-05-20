Report – PSG keen to beat Arsenal to Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal and PSG are vying for the signature of Palmeiras’ Danilo, and it is a battle that will go on for some time.
The Brazilian midfielder has caught the attention of top European clubs recently, and he looks set to become his country’s next export to the continent.
With Edu in charge of transfers, Arsenal has targeted players from the South American country in recent months.
They have been impressed by the form of the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli, which has made them continue to scout players in that market.
Danilo is the next player they want to add to their squad, but Calciomercato.it claims PSG’s interest is also a serious one.
The report claims the French club sees him as a long-term replacement for Leandro Paredes.
They are now looking for a buyer for the Argentinian midfield player. When they cash in on Paredes, they will go all out to get Danilo.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The influence of Edu will help us to sign players from Brazil and South America in general, but it would be hard for us to beat PSG to a player.
The Ligue 1 champions are a free spending side, and they will likely throw money at everyone involved to win the race for Danilo.
Learn more about your club – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
They can just give us Verratti instead
We have to realize, NO top players are going to join Arsenal in this window, after we failed CL. NO top players, sorry.
We have to go for young talents instead. If we can succeed in bringing in talents like Martinelli, that would great as well.
not sure what to say about this player and or his impending European adventures, as there seems to be a glaring lack of real insight, or at least conflicting reports, about his particular up-side…if it’s between us and them, I very much doubt we’ll be a serious contender, unless we’re offering considerable more money and/or playing time assurances, which would seem terribly unlikely
regardless of our interest in the aforementioned player, I can only hope that we’re planning to get our most pertinent business done exceedingly early, as this hasn’t been the case for the vast majority of the last couple decades, which has a tendency to bugger up things during the first month of the season…the last thing this manager needs is a built-in excuse for another putrid start
and/or
Arsenal my Team Club 4Ever in the World of Football league