Report – PSG looking at a shock swoop for Arsenal star

PSG has reportedly set their sights on signing Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard following the Norwegian’s impressive season at the Emirates.

Odegaard showcased remarkable form as the Gunners made a strong push against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Having proven himself worthy of being appointed the club’s captain, Arsenal will seek to build upon the success they achieved this season in the upcoming campaign.

However, their impressive season has attracted attention from other clubs, with Odegaard emerging as a target for several teams across Europe.

According to The Daily Mail, PSG views the former Real Madrid player as someone who can enhance their squad and may launch an offensive to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League since last season and we can understand why clubs want to add him to their squad.

However, he is happy at the club and we expect him to stay loyal to us for a few more campaigns. We also do not think Arsenal will entertain contacts from other clubs for his signature.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…